Christina Aguilera Releases New Anthem ‘Fall In Line’ Featuring Demi Lovato – LISTEN

Christina Aguilera has released another track (above) and lyric video from her forthcoming album. “Fall In Line” is an empowerment anthem for women featuring Demi Lovato.

Lovato tweeted about the release: “Little girls Listen closely ‘cause no one told me But you deserve to know That in this world You are not beholden You do not owe them Your body and your soul.”

She added: “I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.”

Little girls

Listen closely

‘cause no one told me

But you deserve to know

That in this world

You are not beholden

You do not owe them

Your body and your soul#FallInLine. Tomorrow, 8am EST. pic.twitter.com/tv1KYEgdrN — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 15, 2018

Aguilera also tweeted: “To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line.”