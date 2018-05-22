FBI Informant, Louis Spencer, Real Housewives, Oregon Bullying, Zombie Alert, American Idol, Chris Christie: HOT LINKS

OREGON. Settlement reached by ACLU in horrific bullying of gay Oregon students: “The settlements remove Principal Bill Lucero from his job and require that the school district work with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon (ACLU of Oregon) to develop policies and training to prevent future discrimination. The district will remain under Oregon Department of Education supervision for five years…Smith and Funk said the school was extremely hostile to LGBTQ students. Principal Lucero repeatedly failed to respond to LGBTQ students’ complaints, including when his son, who also attends the school, nearly hit the couple with his car while yelling a homophobic slur. According to an investigatory determination letter from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), when some staff tried to support the students’ attempts to raise their concerns, district and high school leadership retaliated. Lucero also made students recite Bible verses as punishment, a fact that ODE confirmed was known by Superintendent Bill Yester.” Funk’s essay on the bullying…

TRUMP’S TWEETS. Aide ghost writers purposely misspell words and use bad grammar to sound more like Trump. “They overuse the exclamation point! They Capitalize random words for emphasis. Fragments. Loosely connected ideas. All part of a process that is not as spontaneous as Trump’s Twitter feed often appears.”

BELARUS. UK embassy slammed for flying rainbow flag: ‘In a lengthy statement, the Interior Ministry said the UK was challenging the country’s “traditional values”. “The LGBT community, and all this fight for ‘their rights’, and the very day of the community are just a fake!” A spokeswoman for the embassy said it would not comment. Homosexuality is not illegal in Belarus but it is a taboo.’

REAL HOUSEWIVES…OF THE ’60S? Bravo to send housewives back in time “into a traditional decade where men made the money, women made the home, and teenagers actually did as they were told.”

KENTUCKY. Primary for candidate who will try and unseat Kim Davis happening today.

STEFAN A HALPER. FBI source who assisted Russia investigation was veteran of Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations: “In the summer and fall of 2016, Halper, then an emeritus professor at Cambridge, contacted three Trump campaign advisers for brief talks and meetings that largely centered on foreign policy, The Washington Post reported last week. At some point that year, he began working as a secret informant for the FBI as it investigated Russia’s interference in the campaign, according to multiple people familiar with his activities.”

LOUIS SPENCER. Prince Harry’s ‘hot cousin’ getting attention after royal wedding

FLORIDA. Lake Worth emergency alert system sends out “zombie” alert.

NET NEUTRALITY. Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) tell FCC to investigate millions of fake comments: “If you’re catching up, the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality was not only overwhelmingly unpopular, but the process was riddled with serious issues. Millions of fraudulent comments were submitted using real people’s names and addresses without their knowledge or consent. Some of those people even sent a letter to the FCC asking that the fraudulent comments made in their names be removed, and the agency refused.”

NORTH KOREA. Trump admits summit may not happen. ‘Trump made the remark while he met with Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, for pivotal discussions ahead of the American president’s planned meeting with the North Korean dictator. The summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, which is widely viewed as a neutral site. Yet doubts continue to grow about whether the meeting will actually take place. Trump’s remarks Tuesday were the strongest indication yet that the summit might not happen as planned.’

BUT, BUT, THERE’S ALREADY A COIN…. Commemorative coin features Trump and Kim Jong Un. “What a superb money-making opportunity it is for a totally uncorrupt White House and an ethical AF president who definitely isn’t exploiting the office for his own personal wealth or glory…”

OMFG. "A commemorative coin featuring Trump & North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been struck by the White House Communications Agency ahead of their planned summit next month. …A number of the coins are available for sale through the White House Gift Office." https://t.co/FGAfshcybK pic.twitter.com/QQFlcOATiN — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) May 22, 2018

EFFECTIVE. Chris Christie praises the Mueller probe: “You can’t argue the investigation hasn’t been effective so far…there’s no way to make an investigation like this shorter, but there’s lots of ways to make it longer. He’s executed on a number of those ways to make it longer.”

"Bob Mueller himself is not a partisan, he's an honest guy, he is a hard working guy, he's smart and you can't argue that the investigation hasn't been effective so far" Chris Christie weighs in on Mueller investigation@NicolleDWallace & @Eugene_Robinson discuss pic.twitter.com/k3neN3Dya5 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 21, 2018

SAD REUNION OF THE DAY. Former American Idol contestants reunite for “Where Are They Now?”

