Trump Tries to Pin Russia Investigation on Former CIA Director Using Crackpot Theory He Just Saw on ‘FOX & Friends’

Donald Trump was watching FOX & Friends on Monday morning, tweeting out a theory from Dan Bongino, an NRA TV host who has run for Congress as a Republican three times in two states (losing each time), and had just been a guest on the show offering a crackpot theory about how CIA Director John Brennan is behind the Russia investigation based on his knowledge of the infamous “pee tapes” Russian dossier.

Tweeted Trump: ‘“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the……..top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which…….they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino’

Trump did editorialize Bongino’s quote, adding “(phony)” when referring to the dossier.

The facts are that, since it was revealed to the public, many parts of the Russian dossier have been corroborated by experts, and none of it has been proven as false.

Bongino’s appearance on FOX & Friends:

.@dbongino: “John Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s disgraced the country, he’s disgraced the intelligence community.” pic.twitter.com/dEm7g4vA8w — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 21, 2018

Who pulls the quotes for presidential live-tweeting? Left, Fox & Friends, 6:36 am

Right, Trump, 7:53 am pic.twitter.com/88u51iP3OA — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 21, 2018

Trump’s Monday tweets follow a manic Sunday tweetstorm which finished in him declaring he would ask the Department of Justice to investigate itself, seen as a move to try and get Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to resign.

Trump later tweeted: ‘The Wall Street Journal asks, “WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS BARACK OBAMA?” A very good question!’