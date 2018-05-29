Gay Couple Stabbed Multiple Times for Holding Hands in Denver: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A gay couple was stabbed multiple times after a man saw them holding hands in Denver, Colorado. The police is investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Chris Huizar and Gabriel Roman (above) told News9 the attack happened as they were walking home from the Church nightclub.

When the man saw them he yelled a gay slur and stabbed Huizar in the neck. Roman tried to stop it and got stabbed in the hand, then in the back when he turned away. A man has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The couple has launched a GoFundMe account to pay for medical costs.