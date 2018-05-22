Towleroad

This Man Waited 85 Years to Come Out as Gay and is Inspiring Others to Be Brave: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 22, 2018 | 9:26am

Martin

Martin waited 85 years to come out as gay and said it’s his greatest regret. He tells his story in a touching new video produced by 5 Gum.

“It’s tough to be an outsider. I regret being such a sissy. So nervous. So bloody shy. I left it till I was actually 85 years old to really basically come out. I’ve missed the boat as regards to finding a lovely partner, a soulmate that I could love, live with.”

Adds Martin: “If you ask me if you want to set up with another young guy, go ahead, do it. You’ve got it. You owe it to yourself. And to him.”

Watch:

Posted May 22, 2018 at 9:26am ETC by Andy Towle
in 5 Gum, I'm Gay

