Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Trolls Trump, Tweeting Link to FEC Rules About Campaign Funds

Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, whose frequent anti-Trump tweets have been a thorn in the side of his wife, trolled Trump this morning with a tweet containing a link and screen grab of campaign finance rules.

The tweet comes after newly-hired Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani exposed the president in a lie about hush money paid by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani compounded Trump’s problem early this morning (shortly before Conway’s tweet) by confessing that the payment was made because the story of the affair with Daniels would have hurt Trump’s chances in the election.