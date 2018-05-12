Michael Avenatti Trolls Giuliani with Old Clip of Trump Hitting on Him in Drag: ‘I’m Not the Only Pimp’

Late on Friday, Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti fired back at Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani after Giuliani trashed Avenatti to Business Insider: “I don’t get involved with pimps. The media loves to give him room because he makes these roundabout charges and they turn out to mean nothing. I think he’s going to get himself in serious trouble.”

Giuliani’s statement was in response to a debate challenge from Avenatti, who tweeted on Tuesday: “I think it would be very helpful for the public to witness a discussion between Mr. Giuliani and me concerning the facts of the case, etc. I am willing to participate on any network provided both sides are provided a fair shake. I am also willing to do it on 12-hrs notice.”

Avenatti fired back, with a link to a video of Trump hitting on Giuliani while the then-mayor was in drag, made for the Inner Circle Press Roast in 2000.

Tweeted Avenatti: “Hey Rudy – It turns out I’m not the only “pimp” you have experience with. History evidently is repeating itself. #pimped #basta”

Giuliani also told Politico on Friday: “I wouldn’t debate that guy if they paid me $10 million. He’s a liar. All he does is put out statements in the press and they fawn all over him.”