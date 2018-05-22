Virginia Hardware Store Kicks Out Boy Scout: ‘Get Out. We Don’t Support Homos…They Allow Homos Now’ – WATCH

The Herndon Climb Captivated Annapolis Yesterday and Was as Wet, Shirtless and Greasy as Ever: WATCH

A Purcellville, Virginia hardware store is under fire after a worker there kicked out a Boy Scout who was shopping for items for his Eagle Scout project because the Boy Scouts support “homos.”

The worker yelled at the Boy Scout in front of other customers, according to a witness.

Said Carly Hamilton, who was shopping there, to WUSA9: “I thought it was a joke. All of a sudden, the guy behind the counter interrupts the kid, loudly, and says, ‘you need to get out of here. We don’t support organizations like you, or yours.’ The guy goes, ‘I’m not kidding, you need to turn around and get out of here. We do not support your organization. Your organization is not the Boy Scouts anymore.”

When the boy’s father tried to step in, the worker, continued, according to Hamilton: “‘Get out,’ he said. ‘Get out.’ I was shocked and appalled….He turned to me aggressively and said, ‘We don’t support homos…They allow homos in the Boy Scouts now.'”

Hamilton said that the scout left, ashamed, and she is still trying to find him, to donate to his project.

Nichols Hardware has been there for more than 100 years according to the Washington Post.

When contacted Sunday by The Washington Post, a manager at Nichols who would identify himself only as Glenn called the allegation “hearsay.” He said he would talk to the employee Monday.

“I won’t put up with it,” he said. “If it turns out to be true, he will be terminated.”

Neither the boy nor his father, both of whom remain unidentified, could be reached for comment. However, a user purporting to be the boy’s father posted a comment on Yelp.

“Thrown out!!!” wrote the reviewer. “Can’t believe it. I have shopped here since 1985. Went in with my son to get help with his Eagle Scout project. . . . The employee started a rant about the scouts being destroyed, allowing girls and homosexuals to join scouting.”

Yelp has the store’s page on alert.