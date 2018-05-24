Harvey Weinstein Expected to Surrender to Police Tomorrow on Sex Assault Charges

Matt’s Test Results Are In and the Prognosis is Not Good: WATCH

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to police on Friday on sexual assault charges.

The NYT reports: “He will face charges in connection to at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, who has said Mr. Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during a business meeting in 2004, one person with knowledge of the investigation said. It remained unclear if charges would be filed in connection to other victims…The precise charges he was expected to face were not immediately clear. Mr. Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment.”

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he founded, in October amid a growing sexual harassment scandal.

According to the NYT, Weinstein harassed several actresses including Ashley Judd. He is also said to have paid off at least eight women to settle complaints about his lewd behavior.