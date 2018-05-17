Jeff Leatham Responds to Colton Haynes Divorce Filing

‘Murphy Brown’ and the ‘FYI’ Crew Explain Where They’ve Been, Why They’re Rebooting After 30 Years: WATCH

Colton Haynes’ husband Jeff Leatham has officially responded to the divorce papers filed by Haynes last week following their marriage of six months.

People reports that Leatham “requested that the court not be involved in awarding spousal support to either himself or his estranged husband” and “cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their separation and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.”

In early May it was reported that Haynes had split from Leatham after Haynes erased photos of the couple from his Instagram page. Haynes also released a new song called “Man It Sucks” which tells the story of a broken relationship.

Haynes later said that the song is not about Leatham, tweeting: “Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

It’s still not clear what led to the end of the marriage.