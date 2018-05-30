Jimmy Kimmel Has a Plan to Save ‘Roseanne’ – WATCH

Disney-ABC Exec Was Using Roseanne’s Tweets Just Two Weeks Ago to Promote Show to Advertisers: WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel launched his monologue last night by talking about yesterday’s biggest news: Roseanne.

Said Kimmel: “You’re not going to believe this but she tweeted something outrageous. ABC decided to cancel its highest-rated show Roseanne following a tweet in which Roseanne compared an African American woman, a former advisor to President Obama, to an ape, which did not sit well with ABC management or with anyone with a brain really.”

Kimmel told his audience that he has thought of a way to hold on to Roseanne.

“We don’t have much on this network…Roseanne was a very, bigly hit for ABC and we needed it! Just because Roseanne is gone doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on. That’s what we say in show business.”

Kimmel then played a promo for a reworked version of the show, called Dan.