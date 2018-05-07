John McCain Doesn’t Want Trump at His Funeral

Giuliani and Trump are ‘Rudy and the Beast’ in Randy Rainbow’s Tale as Old as Crime: WATCH

As he continues to battle brain cancer, GOP Senator John McCain is having a “reckoning with his history and the future,” the NYT reports, and doesn’t want Trump at his funeral:

Mr. McCain is using a new book and documentary to reveal his regret about not selecting former Senator Joseph I. Lieberman as his running mate in 2008. His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship.

In the documentary, McCain also expresses regrets about his choice of running mate (Sarah Palin) in 2008, and wishes he had gone with Joe Lieberman:

He recalls that his advisers warned him that picking a vice-presidential candidate who caucused with Democrats and supported abortion rights would divide Republicans and doom his chances.

“It was sound advice that I could reason for myself,” he writes. “But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had.”

Even more striking is how Mr. McCain expresses his sorrow in the documentary. He calls the decision not to pick Mr. Lieberman “another mistake that I made” in his political career, a self-indictment that includes his involvement in the Keating Five savings and loan scandal and his reluctance to speak out during his 2000 presidential bid about the Confederate battle flag flying above the South Carolina Capitol.