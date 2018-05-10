‘Queer Eye’ Culture Guru Karamo Brown Pops the Question to His Longtime Boyfriend: WATCH

Giuliani Claims Trump Had No Idea Michael Cohen Was Selling Access to Him for Millions of Dollars

Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown proposed to his partner of eight years, Ian Jordan, last night at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles.

He said yes! @KaramoBrown just proposed to his longtime partner, Ian Jordan, in a surprise event with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/CwsxjxlU3S — Daniel Reynolds (@dnlreynolds) May 10, 2018

Writes ET: “The 37-year-old reality star planned a surprise birthday party for his beau, who turned a year older on Tuesday, but also used it as a chance to ask for his hand in marriage. Brown made a sweet video for Jordan and at the end of the clip, dropped down to one knee with a gorgeous David Yurman ring.”

Said Brown: “You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader. All of these things I accomplish, is only because when I get home, I know that I have you. You made me feel like I could do anything and I just want you to know that I hope we can conquer the world together.”

A brief clip of the proposal posted by Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France (all of the Queer Eye men were reportedly attending) on Instagram was shared by another user on Twitter: