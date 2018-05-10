Ryan Murphy, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tidal, Michelle Wolf, Cornhole Tournament, Bastille, Mark Duplass: HOT LINKS

Andrew Garfield is as Obsessed with ‘Miss Vanjie’ as You Are: WATCH

DETAINEES. The return of three Americans detained in North Korea, released by Kim Jong Un as a goodwill gesture ahead of a summit with Trump.

NEW COUPLE ALERT? Donald Trump Jr. and FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle?

POSE PROFITS. Ryan Murphy plans to donate all profits from Pose to trans and LGBTQ charities.

WHAT DID HE KNOW AND WHEN? Is it finally Mike Pence’s turn?

BRIEFING. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy to get briefing on Mueller probe from DOJ.

SUMMIT. Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un in Singapore: ‘The official North Korean media quoted Kim on Wednesday as saying the encounter with Trump “would be a historic meeting” and an “excellent first step toward promotion of the positive situation development in the Korean peninsula and building a good future.” Kim said he released the three Americans after an “official suggestion” from Trump.’

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. Trump, on the chatter: “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it.”

Does Pres. Trump deserve the Nobel Prize? "Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it," Pres. Trump says. "The prize I want is victory for the world." https://t.co/CFdzczE0fE pic.twitter.com/uqMlsth1UY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 9, 2018

RED TIDE. Tidal accused of generating 300 million fraudulent streams for Kanye and Beyonce. ‘A new investigative report by the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv is alleging that Tidal falsely inflated the streaming numbers of Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo and Beyoncé‘s Lemonade by over 300 million total plays. The premium streaming service, which is owned by Beyoncé’s husband and Kanye’s frequent collaborator Jay-Z, is accused of generating “massive royalty payouts” for the two superstars “at the expense of other artists.”’

RIO DE JANEIRO. Two openly gay fighters to compete for championship title.

MARYLAND. Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz dies of heart attack at 60. “Kamenetz was at his home in Owings Mills, asleep, when he awoke at about 2 a.m. and complained of feeling ill,” police said in a statement. “He was transported by the Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19 to St. Joseph, where doctors pronounced him deceased at 3:22 a.m.”

DEBRIEFING OF THE DAY. Michelle Wolf talks to Seth Meyers about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

BIRTHDAY SUIT OF THE DAY (wk-unfriendly): Mark Duplass.

PATRICIA O’GRADY. Late actress had best rent deal in NYC, paid $28.43 for Greenwich Village apartment.

RIDICULOUS CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT BRAWL OF THE DAY. This one.

A cornhole tournament raising money for charity went horribly wrong when participants started throwing punches at one another. "We are adults, and this is ridiculous! It is a cornhole tournament fundraiser! Cut the crap!" https://t.co/q0SaMqdpFe pic.twitter.com/a5zdBruFwQ — ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2018

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “Quarter Past Midnight” by Bastille.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Sunny Lee.