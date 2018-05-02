Towleroad

BREAKING: GayHoopla Star Collin Simpson Comes Out as Bisexual

Kylie Minogue Paled in Comparison to Some ‘Robust’ Drag Queens Dressed as Her: ‘I Was the Least Kylie of All the Kylies’

by Towleroad
May 2, 2018 | 11:25am

Kylie Minogue discussed her popularity with drag queens on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Asked if she’s ever been to a Kylie drag performance, Minogue said: “I was the least Kylie of all the Kylies!”

She explained she’d just been to a concert and was wearing an outfit a “hippie” would wear and didn’t know she was going to end up at a gay club on drag night.

“Me in a little hippie outfit standing next to four…robust….Kylies, it was quite something.”

Kylie then taught Corden and Benedict Cumberbatch to line dance after explaining the inspiration for her country-tinged new album, Golden, and her meeting with Dolly Parton.

Watch:

Kylie also performed her single “Dancing”.

You Might Also Like