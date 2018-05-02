Kylie Minogue Paled in Comparison to Some ‘Robust’ Drag Queens Dressed as Her: ‘I Was the Least Kylie of All the Kylies’

Texas Men Get 20 and 15 Years in Prison for Targeting Gay Men on Grindr, Assaulting Them in Home Invasions

Kylie Minogue discussed her popularity with drag queens on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Asked if she’s ever been to a Kylie drag performance, Minogue said: “I was the least Kylie of all the Kylies!”

She explained she’d just been to a concert and was wearing an outfit a “hippie” would wear and didn’t know she was going to end up at a gay club on drag night.

“Me in a little hippie outfit standing next to four…robust….Kylies, it was quite something.”

Kylie then taught Corden and Benedict Cumberbatch to line dance after explaining the inspiration for her country-tinged new album, Golden, and her meeting with Dolly Parton.

Watch:

Kylie also performed her single “Dancing”.