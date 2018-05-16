Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips ‘Disgusting’ White House Leakers as Trump Threatens to ID and ‘Make an Example’ of at Least One

Following last week’s leak of White House aide Kelly Sadler’s remark that Senator John McCain’s vote doesn’t matter because he’s “dying anyway” and more recent leaks of contenders to succeed Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on FOX News this morning to blast the “disgusting” and “disloyal” leakers that are causing chaos in the West Wing.

.@PressSec: “There’s definitely something that has to be addressed. We’re focused intensely on addressing it, and we take it extremely seriously.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/2GgxlMf5Mg — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reports, Trump is fuming privately:

According to two sources who have spoken with the president about this issue in recent days, he has expressed his desire for at least one prominent “leaker” to be conclusively identified and “dealt with,” in order to make an example of him or her. Some Trump allies outside the White House are equally, if not more, livid and threatening to name and shame West Wing staffers whom they believe to be among the most egregious of Trump-subverting leakers.

Despite the recriminations, few people close to Trump or his senior staff actually believe that such a show of force will do anything to fundamentally fix the root problem.