Lesley Stahl: Trump Told Me He Attacks Media ‘So When You Write Negative Stories About Me, No One Will Believe You’

60 Minutes‘ Lesley Stahl appeared at the annual Deadline Club Awards Dinner in New York City on Monday night, and said that before she interviewed Donald Trump in Trump Tower shortly after the election, she asked him why he attacks the press so much, The Intercept reports.

Said Stahl: “Before the interview I met with him in Trump Tower. And he really is the same off camera that he is on camera, exactly the same. And at one point he started to attack the press. And it’s just me and my boss and him – he has a huge office – and he’s attacking the press. And there were no cameras, there was nothing going on. And I said, ‘You know, that is getting tired, why are you doing this? You’re doing it over and over and it’s boring, it’s time to end that, you’ve won the nomination [sic], and why do you keep hammering at this?’ And he said: ‘You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.’ He said that. So put that in your head for a minute.”

Full report here.