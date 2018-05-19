LIVE VIDEO: Royal Wedding

Coverage begins at the above link at 6 am ET. Coverage begins at the below link at 3 am ET.
Schedule goes like this:
- 3:00am ET/12:00am PT: Members of the public, who received special invitations, will be invited onto the lawn outside of the chapel to stake out a space to view the arrivals.
- 4:30am ET/1:30am PT: Wedding guests will begin to arrive. They must be seated by 6:15am ET.
- 6:20am ET/3:20am PT: The Royal Family is schedule to arrive.
- 6:55am ET/3:55am PT: Queen Elizabeth will be the last member of the Royal Family to arrive.
- 6:59am ET/3:59am PT: Meghan will arrive with her bridesmaids and page boys.
- 7:00am ET/4:00am PT: Wedding ceremony will begin.
- 8:00am ET/5:00am PT: Harry and Meghan will take an open-air carriage ride into Windsor town before returning the the castle for a reception.