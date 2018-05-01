Pulse Massacre Survivor Says He Is No Longer Gay Because God Has Rescued Him from ‘Perversion’

Luis Javier Ruiz, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, says he is no longer gay and has found Jesus, in a post on Facebook.

49 people were killed in the attack on the Orlando LGBT nightclub on June 12, 2016, and 58 others were injured.

Wrote Diaz:

I should of been of number 50

Going through old pictures of the night of Pulse a memory were my struggles of perversion, heavy drinking to drown out everything and having promiscuous sex that led to HIV my struggles were real ! The enemy had its grip and now God has taken me from that moment and has given me Christ Jesus I’v grown to know his love in a deeper level. in this picture 2 of out of 49 my close friend on right and in back of me are no longer with us they lost there life that night. I should of been number 50 but now I have the chance to live in relationship and not religion not just loving christ but being in love with christ and sharing his love I know who I am and I am not defined with who the enemy says I use to be but who christ Jesus says I am.

Feel free to share the message ❤

The harmful theory that religion or “conversion therapy” can change sexual orientation has been widely discredited by scientific evidence and medical professionals.