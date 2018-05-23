Former Sheriff Lupe Valdez Becomes First Openly Gay and First Latina Candidate to Win Major Party Nomination for Texas Governor

Former sheriff of Dallas County Lupe Valdez made history in Texas last night, becoming the first openly gay and first Latina candidate to win a major party nomination for governor, defeating her opponent Andrew White.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Valdez told supporters: “I am constantly hearing this is going to be such an uphill battle. Please, tell me when I didn’t have an uphill battle,” she said. Was it when she had to take a city bus from the barrio and travel across San Antonio to get to school, or when she held “two to three jobs to get to go to college? I am getting darned good at uphill battles.”
Valdez will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who has a massive $41 million fund to draw from, according to the paper.