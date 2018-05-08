Madonna Debuts New Song at Met Gala: WATCH

Jim Parsons Unloads on People Who Say We Don’t Need Gay Movies: ‘How Many Straight Rom-Coms Do We Need?

Madonna debuted a new song (below) at last night’s Met Gala. The theme of the annual fashion extravaganza was right up her alley: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

She also performed “Like a Prayer” and “Hallelujah” (click volume toggle, above).

Vogue writes: “Never one to shy away from a religious reference, the material girl wowed earlier in the evening on the red carpet in a regal black Jean Paul Gaultier gown which she paired with a black net veil over her face that was held in place by jeweled crosses and rosaries. Her blonde hair was parted down the center and two braids flanked her face. Post-dinner, the fashion icon made a dramatic wardrobe change. Appearing in a monastic cloak, she descended the stairs of the Great Hall and made her grand entrance on stage to the tolls of church bells.”

Madonna performed the new track, reported to be called “Magic” or “Beautiful Game” on the grand staircase at the Met surrounded by four dancers.

Tonight at the #MetGala @Madonna premiered a new song called #Magic, following her performance of #LikeAPrayer! We’re not sure if the track is new single or just featured on the new album but here a clip here: pic.twitter.com/l5oFgDMUgz — shuffl'd (@shuffldEN) May 8, 2018

And she served: