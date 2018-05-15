Maryland Bans Gay Conversion Therapy for Minors

Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells Talk ‘Boys in the Band’ on the TODAY Show: WATCH

Maryland has become the 11th state to ban gay conversion therapy for minors.

NBC News reports: “Last month, the Maryland House of Delegates passed the Youth Mental Health Protection Act by a vote of 95-27. Before the vote, one lawmaker, Republican Delegate Meagan Simonaire, spoke passionately about how, as a teenager, she kept the fact that she was attracted to both boys and girls from her parents. Simonaire said when she finally told her parents, they sought conversion therapy providers for her. While she was never subjected to the therapy, she said the thought that her parents believed they could “fix her” was enough to “cause significant pain, self-loathing and deep depression.” Simonaire’s father, State Sen. Bryan Simonaire, also a Republican, voted against the bill.”

Maryland joins Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Mexico, and Rhode Island in banning the harmful practice.