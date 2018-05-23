Matt Bomer Was Left Naked on Stage Without a Towel: WATCH

Matt Bomer sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his role in The Boys in the Band and the changes that have happened in gay rights since the play was first produced in 1968.

The highlight of Bomer’s interview was a story about his third preview of the show, when his character is required to take a shower on stage. Bomer got in the shower, naked, and realized the prop crew had neglected to leave a towel for him.

“I had the choice to either do the rest of the 10-minute scene butt-naked, which would not have made any sense. Or, there’s like a glass partition, so I had to kind of coyly reach around and grab my tighty-whities and put them back on my soaking wet body, and then do the rest of the scene in wet tighty-whities.”

Bomer also told Fallon that he’s bringing his 13-year-old son as his date to the Tony Awards.

“I’m very excited about that,” said Bomer. “This is his first one and he’s been so cool about it. He said to me, ‘Listen, I know there are gonna be a lot of people there, but I want you to know, I don’t crack under pressure.’ I was like, ‘Buddy, don’t worry, there’s no pressure.’ He’s like, ‘But, is someone gonna do my hair?’”

