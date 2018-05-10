4 Men Who Attacked Gay Couple at Miami Beach Pride Get Hate Crime Charges, Face Up to 30 Years if Convicted

Andrew Garfield is as Obsessed with ‘Miss Vanjie’ as You Are: WATCH

Four men who attacked a gay couple following the Miami Beach Pride parade have had their charges upped to hate crimes, the Miami Herald reports:

The group was charged with aggravated battery committed with prejudice, which means each could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the attack that took place during Miami Beach’s annual gay-pride parade.

Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov, the couple, and Helmut Muller Estrada, a good samaritan who stepped in, were violently attacked by the four men. The victims said they were targeted because of their sexual orientation.

The men are identified as (clockwise, from top left) Pablo Reinaldo Romo-Figueroa, 21, Luis Alonso-Piovet, 20, Juan C. Lopez, 21, and Adonis Diaz, 21. The perps turned themselves in after being seen in video and surveillance photos widely shared on social media.