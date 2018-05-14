Former NY Firefighter Files Federal Lawsuit Claiming Colleagues Called Him ‘Faggot’ and ‘Closet Homo’ Amid Brutal Hazing

Michael Troina, a former FDNY firefighter from Queens, filed a federal lawsuit on Saturday claiming he was savagely hazed by colleagues.

The lawsuit claims Troina “was singled out time and time again on account of his race and national origin as a Hispanic American male as well as perceived homosexuality . . . [and] was further threatened with physical violence if he dared to report any incident of battery, harassment or discrimination to the FDNY’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office,” according to the New York Post.

Among the claims in the suit are the Troina was left out of a volleyball outing where he was attacked with homophobic slurs, that colleagues called him a “closet homo”, that other firefighters told him he was poor at his job because he was Hispanic, and that he was hazed by being forced to eat orange juice with a fork from 12 different plates and then forced to wash them.

Among the most outrageous claims is one that he was “coerced” to go to a strip club where he was urged to have sex with a stripper, and when he didn’t he was called “faggot” and “loser”.

Troina says when he reported incidents to supervisors he was told to “not take it too hard.”

Troina is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, which names New York, FDNY, 14 firefighters and the fire commissioner as defendants.

The NY Post reported on Troina’s story last year, saying “firefighters covered his car in peanut butter, toilet paper and nails; challenged him to fight; shoved him; called him a ‘bitch,’ ‘loser’ and ‘fa—t’; put up mocking photos of him, and stomped on his bunker gear.”