Michigan Civil Rights Commission Votes 5-0 to Protect LGBT People Under State Law

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission on Monday voted 5-0 to protect gay and transgender people agaainst workplace and housing discrimination under state law, the Detroit News reports:

In a 5-0 vote with one member abstaining, the commission held that existing protections against sex discrimination should also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will begin processing and evaluating such complaints Tuesday, said Director Agustin Arbulu…

…The commission’s 5-0 vote effectively expanded protections for gay and transgender residents through the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, punctuating years of debate over changing the law. The action came after months of debate over a request for an interpretive statement filed by Equality Michigan, the state’s largest gay rights advocacy group.