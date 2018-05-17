‘Murphy Brown’ and the ‘FYI’ Crew Explain Where They’ve Been, Why They’re Rebooting After 30 Years: WATCH

Almost 30 years later, Candice Bergen and the original Murphy Brown cast members are reprising their roles for the return of FYI in the Trump era, which means tangling with the world of ‘fake news’, clickbait, and social media.

“I left FYI a few years ago. You couldn’t tell the evening news from an episode of Entertainment Tonight,” Bergen’s Murphy explains in the new trailer. “The problem was, I didn’t know what to do with myself. And then — we had an election.”

Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud are back as Corky Sherwood, Frank Fontana and Miles Silverberg, respectively. And you’ll remember that Murphy had a kid. Jake McDorman plays her son.

Check out the trailer above. Are you excited for the return of Murphy Brown in September?