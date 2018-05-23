Niall Horan Praises Gay Dads with Well-Behaved Baby for Handing Out Goodie Bags on 10 Hour Flight

Stormy Daniels is Going to Receive the Key to West Hollywood Today at Chi Chi LaRue’s, Then Hit The Abbey

GLAAD Gives Major Film Studios ‘Insufficient’, ‘Poor’, and ‘Failing’ Ratings for LGBTQ Representation in 2017

Recording artist Niall Horan was aboard a 10-hour flight on which every passenger in their seating section received a goodie bag from a pair of dads worried that their 18-day-old baby Marit would “get fussy.”

Tweeted Horan: “Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads”

Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018