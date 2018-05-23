Niall Horan Praises Gay Dads with Well-Behaved Baby for Handing Out Goodie Bags on 10 Hour Flight

Recording artist Niall Horan was aboard a 10-hour flight on which every passenger in their seating section received a goodie bag from a pair of dads worried that their 18-day-old baby Marit would “get fussy.”
Tweeted Horan: “Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads”
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018
The guys made these for all the people sitting in the vicinity , class act
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018