Boy Scouts, Ariana Grande, Jon Tester, Nicky Siano, Florida, Michael Henry, Leonard Bernstein: HOT LINKS

DISGRACEFUL. Pro-Trump PAC attacks Democratic Montana Senator Jon Tester in new ad after Tester aired revelations about Trump VA pick Ronny Jackson, derailing the nomination. Tester revealed details about Jackson’s inappropriate behavior on the job, excessive drinking, and misuse of pharmaceuticals.

KANYE’S LATEST. Slavery sounds like a choice.

DON’T DISMISS. Trump asks judge to dismiss emoluments lawsuit against him: “President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause related to private payments from other governments. Trump is asking the judge to dismiss the complaint against him as an individual. He’s also being sued separately for violating the Emoluments Clause — which prohibits federal officeholders from receiving gifts and payments from foreign states or their representatives — in his official capacity as President.”

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump lawyer worked as a personal injury attorney for people who staged car accidents. “A Rolling Stone investigation found that Cohen represented numerous clients who were involved in deliberate, planned car crashes as part of an attempt to cheat insurance companies.”

SCOUTS BSA. Boy Scouts to drop “Boy” from its name. ‘Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said many possibilities were considered during lengthy and “incredibly fun” deliberations before the new name was chosen.’

FLORIDA. Dems win key race in swing district: “Outspent but not outmaneuvered, Democrat Javier Fernandez took Florida’s 114th House district Tuesday, keeping the purple Miami-Dade seat in the fold for the state’s surging minority party. He beat Republican Andrew Vargas by roughly 4 points — 51 to 47 percent — with all the votes counted. Independent candidate Liz de las Cuevas netted an estimated 2.5 percent of the vote.”

IOWA. Lawmakers pass “heartbeat” abortion bill.

NYC PRIDE WEEKEND. Nicky Siano to play Central Park SummerStage: “Disco was a social and cultural revolution, and Nicky Siano was there from the beginning. He’ll bring his show “Hallelujah Disco” to SummerStage. In this multi-media event, Nicky tells the story of the NYC dance music scene from Stonewall to Studio 54. The show features seasoned R&B artist Ms. Melba Moore and The Harlem Gospel Choir singing danceable gospel songs, interwoven with the story as told through pictures, video and interviews with such notables as Frankie Knuckles and David Mancusco.”

MOO. Brian Jordan Alvarez and Michael Henry for Skinny Cow.

NO FLY ZONE. United bans dozens of dog breeds from riding in cargo hold: “Among the pets the new policy bans from transporting in the cargo hold are dozens of breeds of dogs and cats, including Boston Terriers, boxers, pugs and Pekingese dogs, and Persian and Himalayan cats. The program will accept only dogs and cats; no other animal will be allowed in the cargo hold area. United also said it would stop transporting animals between May 1 and Sept. 30 for travel to and from Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix and Tuscon because of the extreme heat in those destinations during summer months.”

CASTING. Guess which 37-year-old stud is about to play composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein?

HALF NELSONS. Do you need some wrestling in your life today?

QUESTIONS FOR ROBERT MUELLER OF THE DAY. From Donald J. Trump.

SWEETENER. Ariana Grande reveals name of her new album.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. T.W.L.