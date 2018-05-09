Trump Crows as North Korea Releases 3 American Prisoners in Goodwill Gesture Ahead of Summit

North Korea has released three Americans detained in the country (the longest has been held two and a half years). The released followed a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Tweeted Trump: “I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.” … Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!”

