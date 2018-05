Trump: ‘Maybe You Shouldn’t Be in the Country’ if You Don’t ‘Stand Proudly’ for the National Anthem – WATCH

4.5 Percent of Americans Identify as LGBT and Most-Ever (67 Percent) Support Same-Sex Marriage, According to New Gallup Data

In a highly entertaining new clip from Into, three older gay men are shown words and phrases used by younger gay men and are asked to react to them.

See how they react to “Bussy”, “Bop”, “Beat for the Gods”, “Extra”, “F#ck My Drag Right”, “Gayby”, “Gayce”, “Yasss”, “Kiki”, “Miss Vanjie”, “Werk”, “Slay”, and “Okurr”.