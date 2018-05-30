Queer Eye’s Fab Five Preview What They’re Up To in Season 2: WATCH

The men of Queer Eye — Bobby Berk (design) Karamo Brown (culture), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion) — cover Entertainment Weekly‘s Summer Preview issue and appear in a couple of new videos talking about the show and what to expect in the new season.

In season two, they’ll make over a woman, a transgender man, and a teen at the end of high school.

Said Berk: “This is exactly what the world needs to see right now. The world needs to see hope, and positivity, and joy.”

New episodes begin airing on June 15.

They also talked about what their expectations were for the series, and how it actually panned out.

Said Van Ness: “I thought people were just gonna hate it.”

Added France: “I didn’t expect the engagement to be so fast so quickly. The fact that we went from one day – I think it was a Wednesday – to a Friday where people knew the show, people knew what we were doing. You know you were on to something incredible.”

Watch: