Adam Rippon Aces Quickstep on ‘DWTS’, Says His Boyfriend is Moving to L.A. – WATCH

Adam Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson performed a Quickstep this week on Dancing with the Stars.

Rippon said the show has been challenging because he’s also on a grueling ‘Stars on Ice’ tour around the country. Johnson travels with him everywhere to rehearse, he sleeps 3-4 hours a night, and he arrives back in L.A. on the night of DWTS.

Still, they performed flawlessly, getting a 37 out of 40.

“You better work,” said Carrie-Ann Inaba.

“That was absolutely stunning,” said guest judge Rashad Jennings, a former NFL running back. “This outfit though. Did you pick this outfit?”

“I actually stole it from your trailer,” quipped Rippon. “We’re the same size. Nobody knew that.”

Said Len Goodman: “So much clarity of movement.”

“Absolutely fantastic dancing. Your timing is impeccable,” added Bruno Tonioli.

Rippon’s boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala is moving from Finland to L.A., said Rippon: “I live here in L.A. already but he’s in the process of moving here. He lives in Helsinki right now. He’s coming as soon as the [‘DWTS’] show is over. He’s been to L.A. a bunch of times since the Olympics.”

Rippon also told reporters he’d like to see a same-sex themed DWTS: “I think that would be awesome. Yeah, so cool.”