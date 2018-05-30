Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweeting on Sleep Drug Ambien

Amtrak Says Investigation Shows That Gay Man Found Brutally Injured in Rail Yard Jumped from Moving Train: WATCH

In a new series of late night tweets, Roseanne Barr blamed her racist Twitter tirade on the sleep drug Ambien.

Tweeted Barr (now deleted): “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty”

Twitter (and Ambien) users were quick to clap back:

I don’t see “Racism” on the list pic.twitter.com/DCTUGhrJmQ — Another Mother Jones (@LnghrnFaninPhx) May 30, 2018

If Roseanne’s excuse is true, those tiki-torch-wielding Charlotte marchers must have all been tripping balls on Ambien. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 30, 2018

seems like the rest of us friggin nailed our post-memorial day ambien hangovers — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 30, 2018

She added, in another deleted tweet: “I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc -”

Barr later tweeted: “hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018