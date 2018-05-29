Rudy Giuliani Booed by Yankee Stadium on His Birthday: WATCH

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani attended a New York Yankees game on Memorial Day where he was wished a Happy Birthday – and then resoundingly booed by most of the stadium. Watch:
Seems they don’t like him for some reason(s).
The idea of Giuliani getting an ugly reception from a crowd at his home town would have seemed unthinkable a decade ago. But the boos underscore the former GOP presidential candidate’s new reality as an attorney and cable news surrogate for President Trump.
Beloved after the 9/11 attacks for his poise and later dubbed, “America’s Mayor,” Giuliani now is most visible as a defender the president, using his television appearances to attack the credibility of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian collusion.
Giuliani is 74.