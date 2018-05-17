Ryan Reynolds Just Asked a Man to Marry Him

Backstreet Boys New Single is First in 5 Years: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – WATCH

Ryan Reynolds asked for a man’s hand in marriage after the man, Max Scoville, a reporter for the video game and entertainment media company IGN, revealed that he had written a 5th grade English book report on Deadpool.

After showing a gobsmacked Reynolds, the report, the Deadpool actor replied: “You did a 5th grade book report on Deadpool. This is amazing. This is amazing. Max, you did a book report on Deadpool in the 5th grade. Will you marry me?”

“I think I’m spoken for,” the reporter replied.

“Great,” Reynolds quipped. “We’ll move to a state that allows it.”