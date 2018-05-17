Ryan Reynolds Just Asked a Man to Marry Him

Ryan Reynolds asked for a man’s hand in marriage after the man, Max Scoville, a reporter for the video game and entertainment media company IGN, revealed that he had written a 5th grade English book report on Deadpool.
After showing a gobsmacked Reynolds, the report, the Deadpool actor replied: “You did a 5th grade book report on Deadpool. This is amazing. This is amazing. Max, you did a book report on Deadpool in the 5th grade. Will you marry me?”
“I think I’m spoken for,” the reporter replied.
“Great,” Reynolds quipped. “We’ll move to a state that allows it.”
Yesterday I was supposed to interview @VancityReynolds about #Deadpool2, but instead I just fanboyed out and showed him the Deadpool book report I wrote when I was 10.
In hindsight, I probably should've accepted his marriage proposal.😳
https://t.co/5DNGprP60l pic.twitter.com/A3SnUnepGu
— Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) May 16, 2018