Monterey Sheriff Candidate Scott Davis Comes Out, Wants to Be California’s First Gay Sheriff: WATCH

Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Davis wants to be California’s first gay sheriff. He confirmed his sexual orientation to KSBW news in a video interview on Tuesday.

Writes KSBW: “On Tuesday Monterey County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Davis told KSBW that he wants to become the first openly gay sheriff in California history. He is running against his boss, Sheriff Steve Bernal. In the video above, he confirms that he is gay, and explains why he is a champion of LGBTQ and immigrants’ rights. Davis is a first-generation American.”

Davis, who is challenging Sheriff Steve Bernal in a June primary, is also under scrutiny over corruption allegations over campaign donations from a union president.

Davis said last month “that the accusations against him are attempts to distract voters from Bernal’s own fiscal mismanagement while at the helm.”: “Bernal doesn’t have a record he can run on so he’s taking a page out of the Trump playbook,” Davis stated. “The real issues are the gross mismanagement of the sheriff’s office funds, the continued misuse of the department plane for personal trips, the accidents he’s been in off Highway 68 and the circumstances surrounding them.”

Yesterday, news broke that the “Fraud Unit of the state Attorney General’s Office is actively investigating allegations that Salinas City Councilman and Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Davis and others on the board of the deputy sheriff’s union committed fraud by laundering union dues into Davis’ campaign for sheriff.”

Monterey County Now reports: “Davis was on duty and was not available for a phone call Tuesday evening requesting comment. His campaign manager, Bree Vasquez, describes the situation as a coordinated smear campaign.”