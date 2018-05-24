Seth Meyers: Trump is Like a ‘Wasted Pilot’ and Somebody Needs to Tell Him the Plane is Upside Down – WATCH

4.5 Percent of Americans Identify as LGBT and Most-Ever (67 Percent) Support Same-Sex Marriage, According to New Gallup Data

“Trump is now openly interfering in the criminal investigation of his campaign by peddling a baseless conspiracy theory,” said Seth Meyers, launching his Closer Look segment with a look into the president’s “spygate” theory.

But first: “Trump’s legal problems get worse every day. Just take the investigation of his personal attorney Michael Cohen who set up a secret shell company to make hush payments to porn stars and allegedly took money from Ukraine to set up a meeting with Trump. And now it looks as if one Cohen’s business partners is cooperating with prosecutors.”

Meyers then played a clip featuring the news about Cohen’s business partner Evgeny Friedman, aka The Taxi King.

“That’s right. Michael Cohen’s business partner was a guy called The Taxi King, Meyers quipped. “Of course he also answers to Russian Guy Fieri or (expletive) Bono.”

Meyers added: “Every day we get new bombshells about the criminal investigation of Trump’s campaign. But we can’t lose sight of the fact that while all of this is happening Trump is still supposed to be doing the job of president. It’s like if you found out in the middle of your flight that your pilot is wasted, sure, you’d want him arrested but right now somebody just needs to tell him that the plane is upside down.”

Meyers then noted that Trump has a summit in North Korea, which he’s been hyping for weeks, to prepare for – and there’s even a commemorative coin that has been created.

Showing off the new coin, Meyers quipped: “That looks like the medal you get after running the 5k to fight chronic chinlessness.”

“The most terrifying thing though, is the degree to which, Trump as president is exactly like the unhinged maniac we see in public,” Meyers added.

“Trump has spent months doing everything he can to attack and discredit [the Mueller] investigation. And now, he’s openly interfering in it right in front of our eyes. For example it was reported that the FBI used an informant to talk to three Trump campaign officials who had contact with Russians. But Trump as usual is taking it ten steps further, claiming his campaign was spied on for political purposes.”

Trump even tried to give it a name: spygate.

“Trump’s like a guy who tries to give himself a new nickname and pretends it’s catching on….’I’m Donald Trump and everybody calls me D Trizzi.’ Trump’s interfering in a criminal investigation and he’s doing it right before our eyes. If Mueller charges Trump with obstruction of justice he has a good case because there are 300 million witnesses.”

Watch: