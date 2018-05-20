SNL Takes a Hilarious Trip Inside the Royal Wedding Reception: WATCH

Since all eyes were on the royal wedding yesterday, SNL host Tina Fey and the cast had to go there – and they did, following Mikey Day’s Prince Harry as he filmed the official wedding video at 2 am and made his way around to various dinner guests, including a sloshed Kate Middleton who decided to “go hard” on the occasion of not being pregnant, Beck Bennett’s man of few words, Prince Charles, Alex Moffat’s Prince William, and Kate McKinnon’s spot-on Queen, before heading into a second room to visit the “cheap seats.”

In the second room, Harry came upon a lower class cast of characters including Amber, a briefcase girl who worked with Meghan on ‘Deal or No Deal’, Russell Brand, Sir Elton John, Leslie Jones (as herself), and Tina Fey’s instantly iconic Auntie Creepie (“a monster and a bit of a pedophile”).

Watch: