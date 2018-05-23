Pete Souza, James Comey, Disney, Shawn Mendes, Summa Cum Laude, Harvey Milk Vodka, Runaway Horse: HOT LINKS

OPENING SOON. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

MISTAKEN PROFANITY OF THE DAY. Bakery refuses to write “summa cum laude” on a cake.

JAMES COMEY. Fired former FBI Director blasts Trump on Twitter. “Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? Dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything. Americans must break out of that bubble and seek truth.”

SHADE. White House photographer Pete Souza announces new book comparing Trump to Obama.

TOO INCONVENIENT. Trump resists security features for personal phone.

STUMPING. Or Trumping?

RULING. Judge rules Trump can’t block individuals on Twitter for political views.

STOLI GIVES EM HOPE. Harvey Milk vodka.

SCOTT PRUITT. EPA chief bars CNN, AP from meeting on contaminants, forcibly throws reporter out of building: ‘”The Environmental Protection Agency’s selective barring of news organizations, including the AP, from covering today’s meeting is alarming and a direct threat to the public’s right to know about what is happening inside their government,” said AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee. “It is particularly distressing that any journalist trying to cover an event in the public interest would be forcibly removed,” Buzbee added. CNN said in a statement that its reporter also was turned away from covering the event “after multiple attempts to attend.”‘

YOU TALKING TO ME? Robert De Niro bans Trump from his restaurants.

ELLIOTT BROIDY. More evidence he may have been covering for Trump in the Playmate affair.

GOING DARK. FBI grossly inflated statistics about locked up smartphones: “The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000, The Washington Post has learned.”

ADAM LAMBERT. On expressing his sexuality in the music industry.

NOT ACCEPTED. Aaron Schlossberg apologizes.

GENERIC POLL. Republicans lead for first time: “The poll showed 38.1 percent of registered voters said they would vote for a Republican candidate if midterm elections were held today, compared to just under 37 percent who said they’d vote for a Democrat.”

REAL ESTATE. Realtors call on NAR to stop donating to anti-LGBTQ candidates: “The National Association of Realtors (NAR) spent part of its annual midyear conference in Washington, D.C., reckoning with a dark past — one of exclusion and racism. Now members of the trade association are calling on NAR in a letter to honor a promise of fair housing and dump its financial support of California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher after he voiced opposition to a congressional bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Fair Housing Act, something that complies with NAR’s own code of ethics.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Shawn Mendes “Nervous”.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Troye Sivan “My My My” (Hot Chip Remix).

SAVE OF THE DAY. Reporter catches runaway horse.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Antonin the 2nd.