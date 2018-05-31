Netflix Teases Animated Drag Queen Superhero Show ‘Super Drags’ – WATCH

Netflix dropped the teaser today for an animated series about superhero drag queens called Super Drags.

From the description: “During the day, they work in a department store and deal with their uptight bitchy boss. By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest SUPER DRAGS in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains. Get ready, because the SUPER DRAGS are going deeper than you think.”

A Brazilian site gives us more insight: “Scheduled for the second half of 2018, the five-episode series created by Anderson Mahanski, Fernando Mendonça and Paulo Lescaut is produced by Combo Studio.Super Drags is another powerful and proud addition to the diversity of Brazilian originals from Netflix and brings us the adventures of three young people with a super normal life … during the day, Patrick, Donny and Ramon work in a department store with annoying customers and a picky boss. At night, they release their inner divas to become Lemon Chiffon, Cran Sapphire and Crimson Scarlet: three incredibly fabulous Super Drags who have been recruited to gather the LGBT community and spread glitter in the world.”