Drag Race Stars, a Gay Cast, and a Run of the Mill Psych Ward Demon Scare Up ‘The Quiet Room’ – WATCH

The Quiet Room is a new horror flick directed by Sam Wineman that has been making its way through the festival circuit (Outfest Fusion, Wicked Queer, Crypticon Seattle, and Nevermore Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Short) and just got a brand new trailer.

The film features RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Alaska Thunderfuck and Katya Zamolodchikova, Jamal Douglas, scream queen Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 & 5), EastSiders’ Kit Williamson, the Eating Out franchise’s Chris Salvatore, Barkley Harper (Scrutiny), and model/actor Indar Smith.

Write the producers: “The Quiet Room offers a fresh take on mental health, diversity, and queer relationships. When Michael (Jamal Douglas) attempts suicide and doesn’t leave a note, he inadvertently awakens Hattie (Alaska Thunderfuck), a demon who haunts the hospital. Now he must find a way to stop her rampage before she kills everyone he connects with, from his tough-love caseworker, Amy (Lisa Wilcox), to his flirty roommate, Hunter (Kit Williamson). Exploring current themes, characters in the LGBTQ+ community, and a strong, queer lead of color, The Quiet Room balances social relevance with breathtaking and terrifying visuals.”

Watch: