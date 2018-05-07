Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw are Lovers in ‘A Very English Scandal’ – TRAILER

Giuliani and Trump are ‘Rudy and the Beast’ in Randy Rainbow’s Tale as Old as Crime: WATCH

Hugh Grant plays Jeremy Thorpe and Ben Whishaw plays his lover Norman Scott in the upcoming A Very English Scandal directed by Stephen Frears and written by Russell T Davies.

The miniseries, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, dramatizes the British sexual and political scandal known as the “Thorpe affair” which took place during the 1970s in which Thorpe, the leader of the Liberal Party, was accused of conspiring to murder his alleged lover, Scott, for threatening his political future by talking about the affair.