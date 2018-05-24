Troye Sivan: I Don’t Want to Be a Gay Icon…Other People Need to Be Heard First’

Troye Sivan gave a lengthy interview to Another Man about coming out, his career, and not wanting to be a gay ‘icon:’

“With people like Hayley Kiyoko and Brockhampton, we’re starting to get, finally, a diverse group of different LGBTQ perspectives. That’s why I politely don’t want to take on that ‘gay icon’ thing. I’m one voice of so many that are missing, and so I’m just trying to tell my story, and right now I’m having so much fun in my life, I feel confident, I’m just enjoying myself, and so that was really important to me to express….And I don’t. I just don’t represent everybody, because I’m extraordinarily lucky. I come from a middle-class white family in Australia, and all of my dreams have come true by 22. I had the easiest coming out in the world… I don’t ever want to take that on really, because there are plenty of other people who need to be heard first.”