Agitated Trump Snaps Over Russia Probe, DOJ: ‘Hoax’, ‘Setup’, Trap’, ‘Witch Hunt!’

Donald Trump spent Wednesday morning fretting over talk that his campaign colluded with Russia and speculation that he could be charged with obstruction of justice.

Snapped Trump at 7:45 am: “There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!”

Trump’s ongoing paranoia comes following a report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller threatened to subpoena the president should he refuse to comply with an interview request.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb told ABC News later Wednesday morning that an interview has not been ruled out: “It’s certainly not off the table and people are working hard to make decisions and work towards an interview….And assuming that can be concluded favorably, there’ll be an interview. Assuming it can’t be… assuming an agreement can’t be reached, you know then it’ll go a different route.”

Later on Wednesday morning, Trump lashed out again: “A Rigged System – They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal “justice?” At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!”

The Hill reports: “Trump’s comments come after it was revealed that conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus have drafted articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The document makes a series of charges against Rosenstein, including that he broke federal law by refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena for records related to FBI surveillance during the 2016 election and has slow-walked materials to lawmakers investigating possible misconduct at the department.”

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Trump not to go there: “Mr. President, the powers of the Presidency do not give you the right to interfere with or shut down the Russia investigation. Firing the Deputy AG or Director Mueller would create a constitutional crisis. Do not go down this road.”