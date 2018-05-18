Man Firing Gun and Yelling About Trump Shot by Police at Trump Golf Course: VIDEO

Bill Gates: I Had to Explain the Difference Between HIV and HPV to Trump….Twice

A man firing a handgun and yelling about Trump was shot by police and arrested at the Trump National Golf Course in Doral, Florida shortly after 1:30 am Friday morning, WTSP reports:

The suspect was shooting in the lobby of the hotel, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police said he had a handgun.

Law enforcement officers responding to the scene shot the man multiple times in the lower body, according to police. First responders took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami. His condition is unknown, according to Miami-Dade police.

One of the officers had an injury in the incident that was “non-firearm related,” and is in good condition at Baptist Hospital of Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation.

CNN adds: “When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed with a handgun, Perez said. The man — who is not believed to be a guest at the resort — had draped an American flag over a counter, Perez told reporters. The fire alarm was blaring, which Perez said was an attempt by the suspect to lure officers into the lobby. Perez did not provide details on what the shooter was saying about Trump, who was at the White House at the time.”