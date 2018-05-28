Trump Praises Himself in Memorial Day Tweet

Donald Trump praised himself in a Memorial Day tweet on Monday, claiming: “Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”

