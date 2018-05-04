Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Smells Blood After NBC News Wiretap ‘Update’, Tearing Into His ‘Former Home’

by Andy Towle
May 4, 2018 | 7:33am

Donald Trump ripped his “former home” NBC after NBC News updated a report that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s phones had been wiretapped with news that the tap “was limited to a log of calls, known as a pen register.”

Tweeted Trump: ‘NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!’

Unfortunately for him, the president is still in a deep pile of steaming problems.

