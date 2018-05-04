Trump Smells Blood After NBC News Wiretap ‘Update’, Tearing Into His ‘Former Home’

Michael Avenatti: ‘There’s No Question’ the Stormy Daniels Payment ‘Had Everything to Do with the Election’ – WATCH

Donald Trump ripped his “former home” NBC after NBC News updated a report that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s phones had been wiretapped with news that the tap “was limited to a log of calls, known as a pen register.”

Tweeted Trump: ‘NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!’

NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018

Unfortunately for him, the president is still in a deep pile of steaming problems.