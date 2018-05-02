House Republicans Nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A group of 18 House Republicans have formally nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts on the Korean peninsula.

Said the Republicans in a letter: “Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region. His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history. The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

The nomination was led by Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN).

Today, 17 of my House colleagues joined me in nominating @realDonaldTrump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/TJpJKW9JGH — Rep. Luke Messer (@RepLukeMesser) May 2, 2018

The other Republicans signing on: