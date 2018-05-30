Trump Breaks Silence on Roseanne, Slams Head of ABC

Ambien Maker Blasts Roseanne: ‘Racism is Not a Known Side Effect of Any Sanofi Medication’

Donald Trump on Wednesday used the Roseanne controversy to complain about his own treatment, slamming the head of ABC for not apologizing to him.

Tweeted Trump: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”