Trump Breaks Silence on Roseanne, Slams Head of ABC

by Andy Towle
May 30, 2018 | 11:46am

Donald Trump on Wednesday used the Roseanne controversy to complain about his own treatment, slamming the head of ABC for not apologizing to him.

Tweeted Trump: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

